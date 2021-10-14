AMR: one person hurt in reported overnight shooting in Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — American Medical Repsonse says one person was hurt in a reported shooting it responded to overnight in Buffalo.

Police responded to the scene at Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue and blocked off the intersection to investigate just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

AMR told WKBW-TV its crews transported one person from the scene to Erie County Medical Center, though that person's condition is not yet known.

WKBW has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information but has not heard back at this time.