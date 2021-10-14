Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

AMR: one person hurt in reported overnight shooting in Allentown

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Buffalo Police block off the intersection at Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
ALLENTOWN SHOOTING.jpg
Posted at 6:29 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 06:29:43-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — American Medical Repsonse says one person was hurt in a reported shooting it responded to overnight in Buffalo.

Police responded to the scene at Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue and blocked off the intersection to investigate just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

AMR told WKBW-TV its crews transported one person from the scene to Erie County Medical Center, though that person's condition is not yet known.

WKBW has reached out to Buffalo Police for more information but has not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!