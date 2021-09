BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — American Medical Response says one person was hurt in an overnight shooting in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood.

Buffalo Police responded to the scene around 12:30 Tuesday morning on Ontario Street near Skillen Street.

AMR says it took one person to an area hospital, though they would not tell the WKBW newsroom which hospital or what condition that person was in.

We have reached out to Buffalo Police for more information.