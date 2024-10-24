Amherst woman sentenced to 18 years to life in prison for killing newborn baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst woman is headed to prison for killing her newborn baby.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Andee Wright to 18 years to life behind bars after she intentionally killed her child on October 5, 2020.

Wright was alone and had given birth to a 37-week-old baby boy inside a bathroom at a home on Eggert Road in the Town of Tonawanda. Authorities say she never called for medical assistance after giving birth.

Wright's boyfriend later found her in medical distress and called 911. A paramedic then found the dead newborn inside a garbage can in the basement.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office determined the baby was born alive but died from a traumatic brain injury caused by blunt force.

Wright was found guilty of Murder in June.

“This is a disturbing case of a woman who concealed her pregnancy and killed her own newborn baby," said Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane. "While this was a challenging case, we were committed to obtaining justice in the death of Baby Boy Wright. The evidence showed that the baby was born alive, and the jury agreed that the defendant intentionally murdered her own newborn son.”

