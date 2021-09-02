Amherst students build 9/11 flag memorial, learn about the attacks

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — 9/11 was a day Americans will never forget. But, 20 years later, it’s hard for high school students, like Williamsville East Senior, Maler Suresh, to remember when they weren’t born yet.

“Everyone always says I remember what I was doing on 9/11,” Suresh said. “It’s obviously very sad to hear about. You also hear the heroic stories of people going back in to save people.”

To help the next generation never forget the tragedy, the Town of Amherst invites the members of the Amherst Youth Engaged in Service (YES) Program every year to help arrange a flag memorial in front of Amherst’s Town Hall.

Amherst Councilmember, Deborah Bruch Bucki, said this volunteer opportunity teaches the students about 9/11.

“This is an opportunity for them to remember that day,” Bucki said. “It’s sort of like a history lesson. Our goals are to educate and never forget.”

The students measured, hammered stakes, and placed the flags.

“It only takes an hour and a half, but it’s important to recognize and an important thing to do,” Suresh said.

The flags are arranged to make the number 2,977 to remember every victim who died in the attack.

“I hope they just take their freedom seriously and realize that so many people gave their lives for the freedom of the rest of us,” Bucki said.

You can see the display for the next week and a half in front of Amherst’s town hall.

