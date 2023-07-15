Watch Now
Amherst resident celebrates 106th birthday

Geoffrey Brown, a citizen of both the United States and Great Britain, turned 106 years old on Saturday in Amherst.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 16:32:09-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friends and family gathered in Amherst on Friday to celebrate a very special man who still keeps busy.

Geoffrey Brown, a resident of the Amherst Town Senior Apartments, turned 106 years old on Saturday!

Brown's 75-year-old son made the trip from Vancouver to help celebrate.

Brown is a former church minister and still manages to play the piano and harmonica.

He is also a dual citizen of the United States and Great Britain. On his 105th birthday, Queen Elizabeth sent him a birthday message. King Charles is expected to do the same this year.

