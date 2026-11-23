AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department reported that a 38-year-old woman was killed after exiting a moving vehicle near Glen Oak Drive on Sunday evening.

According to police, when arriving on the scene, crews from the Swormville Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance attempted life-saving efforts, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that at the time of the incident, the woman was a passenger in the vehicle that was traveling west on Smith Road.

Amherst police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-camera or surveillance video to call 716-689-1311.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.