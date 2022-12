AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department reported Thursday that multiple robberies have occurred over the past two days in the Eggertsville area.

Some of the robberies have resulted in victims being robbed of their sneakers. Amherst Police is reminding residents to be vigilant throughout their neighborhoods for any suspicious persons.

The department is also asking anyone with camera footage or information regarding the robberies to please contact the Amherst Police at 716-689-1322.