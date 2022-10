BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police in Amherst say they have received several complaints about a text message scam.

The newest one is advertising Amherst Police Department clothing for sale.

The department says it will never solicit the public to purchase items, or ask for donations.

The best advice here is to never click on any suspicious links you may receive through text message.

You are also advised to report any potential scams to police.