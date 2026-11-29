AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A shooting in Amherst left a man injured just after midnight on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting near the area of Monarch Drive and Newgate Road shortly after midnight on Sunday. Amherst police say a man was found shot at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to ECMC and remains in stable condition.

In an update shared by Amherst police, it was noted that a 60-year-old man was arrested "pursuant to a domestic incident."

Amherst police are asking anyone with information or footage connected to the incident to contact them at 716-689-1311.

