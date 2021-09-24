Amherst Police set up safe zone for online sales exchanges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department has set up an area where the public can safely exchange items purchased online from a stranger.

Two parking spots make up the Internet Exchange area at the police headquarters on John James Audubon Parkway. The parking spaces are lit and under 24-hour video surveillance.

Individuals can also exchange items in the front lobby, which is also under constant video surveillance.

The area can also be used for child custody exchanges, said Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

