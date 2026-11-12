AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking for help locating a woman who may be in medical danger.

Police said Antonette Mihalics, 35, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday.

Mihalics is described as approximately 5'7" and 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Mihalics is driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with the license plate LTA7864 and that she may need medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

WATCH: Amherst Police searching for missing woman who may be in medical danger