Amherst police searching for missing vulnerable adult

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult.

Police say 70-year-old John Allen was last seen Saturday evening on Brompton Road in Amherst wearing rimmed glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and brown shoes.

Allen is described as 5'8" and 150 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair, and a full gray beard.

According to police, Allen has Parkinson's disease and dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He wears a medical bracelet on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 or (716) 689-1311.