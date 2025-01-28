Amherst police searching for missing teen

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Police said 16-year-old Caleb Guttadauro was last seen by family around 11:30 p.m. on January 27 from his residence on Transit Road in East Amherst.

Guttadauro may be wearing a black sweatshirt, black jeans and a furry black winter hat. He is described as 5'8" tall and 120 pounds with blonder hair.

Police said he may possibly be heading to the City of Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 689-1311.