Amherst Police searching for missing mother and children

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say 36-year-old Kamalpreet Kaur was last seen on Maple and North Forest Road Monday afternoon. She was headed to Canada with her children, but never crossed the border.

Kaur is described as approximately 145 pounds and 5'06" tall with brown eyes and hair. She also has an infinity tattoo on her left forearm.

Police say Kaur was driving a Black Nissan Murano with the registration JAT8162.

Further details on the children were not released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.