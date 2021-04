AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Marliese Kothe was last seen by family Wednesday around 9:00 p.m. in the Millersport/North French area of Amherst.

Kothe is described as a white female who is 5'01" tall, 80 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 689-1311.