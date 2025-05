AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department needs help finding a missing boy.

Amherst Police said 11-year-old Ryder Reed was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Harlem Road in Amherst.

Ryder is described as approximately 150 pounds and 5'03" tall with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311 or 911.