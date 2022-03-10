Amherst police respond to incident in area of Travers Circle, public asked to avoid area

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced officers are responding to an incident in the area of Travers Circle Thursday afternoon.

Police did not say what type of incident the officers are responding to but released a statement which said in part "the incident is contained but residents in the area will see an increased police presence."

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible. Police said an update will be provided when the situation is resolved.

In an email to parents, the Sweet Home School District said "we have just been informed by the Amherst Police Department that there is an active police standoff in the Travers Circle area of the district." The district continued on to say "all students are safe and there is no danger in our buildings."

All high school buses except 103 and 146 are being released and will begin their runs. Students who live in the Travers Circle area will be held back in their respective buildings and all other students will arrive between 20-30 minutes late.