AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot late Monday night.

Officers say they found the victim shot on Fairgreen Drive when they responded to a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m.

Twin City Ambulance rushed the man to ECMC.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have video of the scene to call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.