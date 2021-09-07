Amherst police make arrest in weekend burglaries

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police have arrested and charged an individual in connection to multiple burglaries and other crimes in the area.

According to police, officers were called to an attempted burglary at a home on Daisy Lane on Monday around 7 a.m. Police say photos were taken of the suspect and after a search of the area, the suspect was located at an area business.

Police identify the suspect as 23-year-old Ralik Barksdale.

Barksdale was previously arrested by the Amherst Police Department on Sunday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property, but was later released on an appearance ticket.

After further investigation, police say Barksdale was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny for crimes that were also committed Sunday. Barksdale was also in possession of a number of other stolen items.

Amherst police are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call the department at 698-1311.