Amherst Police looking for missing vulnerable 80-year-old woman

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking for the public's help in locating 80-year-old Sharon Shoninger who was reported missing Monday.

Police said Shoninger was last seen Monday at 2 p.m. near Main Street and Bailey Avenue in Amherst. She is believed to be on foot wearing a beige sweatshirt, a blue and white button-down shirt and khaki-colored pants.

Shoninger is described as 5-foot-2-inches and 100 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. According to police, Shoninger has Alzheimer's disease and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Town Police Department (716) 689-1311 or 911.