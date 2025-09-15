Amherst police investigating two separate injury accidents, two people seriously injured

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating two separate injury accidents that occurred on Sunday.

Police said just before 3:30 p.m., a 74-year-old woman from Williamsville was operating a vehicle east on Sheridan Drive in the area of Fleetwood Terrace and crossed into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.

According to police, the 74-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, and the driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both received treatment at the scene and were transported to ECMC.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police ask anyone with dash cam video or security camera footage to contact them at (716) 689-1311.

The other crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Main Street and Callodine Avenue and involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Police said a 32-year-old man from Buffalo was operating the motorcycle west on Main Street and the vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old woman from Buffalo, was going east on Main. According to police, the driver of the vehicle began to make a left turn onto Callodine Avenue and entered the path of the motorcycle. They collided, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head and hand injuries and was transported to ECMC and listed in stable condition. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police ask anyone with dash cam video or security camera footage to contact them at (716) 689-1311.