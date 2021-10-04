Watch
Amherst police investigating report of shots fired in Eggertsville

Amherst Police Department
Amherst Police
Posted at 7:07 PM, Oct 04, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in Eggertsville.

According to police, the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday in the area near Main Street and Eggert Road.

Police say witnesses reported that shots were fired by an "unknown male suspect, in close proximity to the roadway" and then ran away from the area.

No injuries have been reported and it "is not believed to be a random attack," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.

