Amherst police investigating hit-and-run on the 290 near 990 overpass

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced the investigation into a hit-and-run on the 290 east near the 990 overpass.

Police said around 1:30 a.m. on December 18 a 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by what is believed to be a dark-colored 2011-2014 Subaru Impreza. According to police, the vehicle should have front-end driver-side damage.

The man was treated at ECMC for a serious leg injury.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.