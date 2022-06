AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Saturday morning on Lawrence Bell Drive.

Amherst police said just after midnight, a 39-year-old male from Rochester left the road and struck a tree.

The male suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or local residents who may have security or dash-camera footage of that area to contact the Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.