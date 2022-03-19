Amherst police investigating fatal crash along Hopkins Rd.

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a crash along Hopkins Road that killed a 48-year-old woman.

Authorities say the accident happened Friday around 7:30 p.m.

The car drove off the road into a wooded area near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management area.

Police say the driver was the only person in the car. Investigators have not yet released her name.

Getzville Fire Company, East Amherst Fire Company, Mercy Flight and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Anyone with video or witness information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.