Amherst police investigating fatal 3-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway in Amherst Saturday night.

According to amherst police, the crash happened on Millersport Highway between Transit Road and New Road. The crash involved a motorcycle, a car and a pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

Following the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and was later put out.

The driver and passenger of the car were not injured. The driver of the pickup truck and three young children inside were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under invesiagtion.

If you have any dash-camera footage or witnessed the crash, you can contact the Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

