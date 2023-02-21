Amherst police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred on Millersport Highway near John James Audobon Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said a vehicle being operated by an 18-year-old woman left the road and overturned. There were a total of five people in the vehicle, including the driver.
The driver and one of the passengers, a 17-year-old boy, were treated at ECMC for their injuries. The other three passengers were killed. Police identified them Wednesday:
- 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge of Cheektowaga
- 19-year-old Isabella French of Buffalo
- 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon of Buffalo
The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for witnesses. If you have information you're asked to contact police at (716) 689-1311/