Amherst police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway

The Amherst Police Department responded to the one-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway near John James Audubon Parkway just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 21, 2023
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash that occurred on Millersport Highway near John James Audobon Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said a vehicle being operated by an 18-year-old woman left the road and overturned. There were a total of five people in the vehicle, including the driver.

The driver and one of the passengers, a 17-year-old boy, were treated at ECMC for their injuries. The other three passengers were killed. Police identified them Wednesday:

  • 20-year-old Dakota Eldridge of Cheektowaga
  • 19-year-old Isabella French of Buffalo
  • 18-year-old Azathiel Pabon of Buffalo

The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for witnesses. If you have information you're asked to contact police at (716) 689-1311/

