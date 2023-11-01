Amherst police investigating crash on Campbell Boulevard at South Rockingham Way

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating a crash in the area of Campbell Boulevard and South Rockingham Way.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on October 27 and involved a BMW sedan and a Honda motorcycle. Police said the BMW sedan was traveling east on South Rockingham and collided with the Honda motorcycle that was traveling north on Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man from Lockport, was ejected and seriously injured and was transported to ECMC. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have security or dashcam footage of the area or incident is asked to contact police at (716)689-1311.