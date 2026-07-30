AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway following a crash involving a stolen car in the Town of Amherst on Wednesday.

Amherst Police responded to the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Eggert Road just before midnight on Wednesday.

According to police, a 16-year-old Amherst boy was driving a Kia, which was reported stolen from the City of Tonawanda. He allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a Ford pickup truck. The car then rolled on its side and hit a pole.

The driver of the truck, a 44-year-old woman from Amherst, was not injured. The driver of the Kia was taken to ECMC with serious injuries to his leg, face and head.

Police said two other 15-year-old boys in the Kia were taken to ECMC with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

WATCH: Amherst Police investigating crash involving stolen car