AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say someone robbed the Citizens Bank inside of the Main Street Tops location, across from the University at Buffalo's south campus Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators say the suspect did not show a weapon left with an undetermined amount of money around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Amherst Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to contact them at (716) 689-1311.