Amherst police investigating after pedestrians were struck by vehicles in separate incidents

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in separate incidents.

The first incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road. Police said the pedestrian suffered a serious head injury and was transported to ECMC. Officers are looking for a vehicle with possible recent front-end damage.

The second incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian suffered a head injury and was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday Kensington Avenue remains closed due to the investigation and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police ask anyone with information in connection to either incident is asked to call police at (716) 689-1311.