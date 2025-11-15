Amherst police investigating after pedestrian was struck on Main Street near Youngs Road

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Main Street near Youngs Road on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Police said a 56-year-old Buffalo woman was crossing Main Street when she was struck by a vehicle. She suffered serious head and spinal injuries and was transported to ECMC.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police did not say if any charges have been filed.

Police asked any witnesses who may have dash cam video or security footage of the incident to contact the department at (716) 689-1311.