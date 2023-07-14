Amherst Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash that shut down part of Transit Road Friday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down traffic Friday morning along Transit Road.

The crash happened at 4:38 am outside the Tim Horton's between Millersport Highway and Tonawanda Creek Road. Police say the 27-year-old motorcycle driver went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the driver.

Investigators are looking for video and witnesses of the crash. They are asking anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage to call 716-689-1311.

wkbw Austin Dufrane works at a business near the scene of Friday's crash.

One man who works nearby says something needs to be done to address traffic safety in the area of this crash.

"This is probably one of the most dangerous corners I've ever witnessed," Austin Dufrane told 7 News reporter Krizia Williams at the scene. "We moved in last January and we've had probably four accidents in just that time out front," Dufrane added.

Dufrane says it's time for people to sit down and think about what can be done to make the area safer.