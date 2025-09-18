Amherst Police increasing patrols after shooting Wednesday night

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with information following a shooting on Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of Capen Boulevard and Yale Avenue at 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers say they did find a gunshot victim in the area. The victim was taken to ECMC and is expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities say there will be increased police activity in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the department at 716-689-1311.