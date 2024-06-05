Amherst Police help rescue young deer from hockey net

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department helped rescue a young deer caught in a net.

Amherst Animal Control Officer Cyndi Griffin recounted the details of the mission on the department's social media.

The young buck's antlers had gotten stuck in a mini hockey net around two weeks ago but ran away from rescuers any chance he got.

Tuesday, the Amherst Police Department along with Fuzzy Fawn Wildlife was able to sedate him and cut the net off in just a few seconds.

The whole post can be seen below.