Amherst police find person dead inside Glen Oak Drive home following welfare check

Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 01, 2022
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police announced a person was found dead inside a Glen Oak Drive home following a welfare check Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the home on Glen Oak Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check and found one person dead and another person injured.

The injured person was transported to a local hospital and police said they are investigating the incident.

According to police, there was no danger to anyone outside the residence and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (716) 689-1322.

