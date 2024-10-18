Amherst Police Department welcomes 'Manny' its new Community Engagement and Support Canine

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department announced it has welcomed "Manny," a 12-week-old labrador retriever, its new Community Engagement and Support Canine.

The department said that once fully trained, Manny will be involved in the community in many ways including offering comfort to crime victims and providing emotional support to citizens in need or in crisis. Manny will also be available to support members of the department dealing with emotional or traumatic experiences.

"Manny was named in honor of Captain Bruce Mann, a highly respected member of the Amherst Police Department who passed away unexpectedly in February 2023. As a former K-9 handler, Captain Mann left a lasting impact, and naming Manny after him is a tribute to his dedication and service," the department said in a release.

The department also thanked the Devin Waring Foundation, a dedicated not-for-profit organization committed to raising awareness about mental health and suicide, for its donation of Manny.