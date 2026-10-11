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Amherst Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

KENNETH KREINEDER MISSING ADULT
WKBW
KENNETH KREINEDER MISSING ADULT
Posted

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.

According to police, Kenneth Kreinheder, 87, was last seen driving a red Toyota Prius on Renaissance Drive in the Town of Amherst 12 p.m. Saturday.

Kreinheder is 5'11" and is bald with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a light color sweater and tan pants.

If anyone has information that may be used to find this missing person, contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311 or call 911.

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