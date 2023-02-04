Watch Now
Amherst Police Department investigating fatal one-vehicle accident on Main Street

Posted at 11:50 AM, Feb 04, 2023
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident on Main Street early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Main Street just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a one-vehicle crash.

Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru was traveling westbound on Main Street when the vehicle struck a utility pole off the road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department (716) 689-1311.

