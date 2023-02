AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department announced Monday that Captain Bruce A. Mann died suddenly at age 55.

Amherst Police said, "He was a true professional who served his community with pride every day for over 32 years. More importantly, he was a wonderful man and a great friend, who will be missed by everyone."

Mann graduated from the Erie County Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1990. He climbed the ranks to Lieutenant and then Captain in 2021.