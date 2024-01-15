Amherst police ask for public's assistance in locating missing 77-year-old man

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Police said 77-year-old Steven Samuels was last seen by a friend around 11 a.m. on January 12 in the Hirschfield Drive area.

According to police, Samuels may be living with early-onset undiagnosed dementia.

Samuels is described as 5'10" tall and 144 pounds with gray hair. Police say Samuels is likely wearing dark blue jeans, light blue turtleneck sweater, Timberland winter boots, royal blue winter hat, and a black down parka or brown suede bomber jacket.

He drives a black 2022 Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts license plate 4YAG71.