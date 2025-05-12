Amherst police ask for public assistance in locating missing person

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 18-year-old Alexandria Huff.

Police said Huff was last seen by family in the area of Jasper Drive around 5:45 p.m. on May 11. Huff is described as 5'2" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and light blue eyes. She may be wearing black shorts, a dark gray shirt with a gold "pink" logo, black slippers and short black socks.

According to police, Huff is in need of medication and anyone with information is asked to contact police at (716) 689-1311.