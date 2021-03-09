Amherst one step closer to Westwood conversion

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst is one step closer from transforming the old Westwood Country Club into Amherst Central Park.

During Monday's town board meeting the town laid out and approved their basic understanding agreement with Mensch Capital Partners and their roll in acquiring the neighboring land north of Maple Road, in return for Westwood.

Here are the details of that agreement:

Town of Amherst

Some that spoke at Monday's meeting want the Town of Amherst to provide more financial details to the public before taking any further steps.

“At the end of the day maybe a fantastic plan but it must be vetted by the public,” said one woman on the town board meeting held over Zoom.

Supervisor Brian Kulpa stated that this is simply a step in the process and the town is being as transparent as possible.

“This is not a sale agreement. If it were a sale agreement, I couldn't even bring it like this because we'd be subject to public hearing. Instead, what our boards decided to do is to take our current synopsis, cast it into a resolution. So, we can indicate both to the general public and to Mensch how we would like to proceed and around what terms we like to proceed with the sale agreement,” said Kulpa.

Before the town can make a final decision on the two parties swapping these two portions of land, there will be a public hearing for the public to share their thoughts.

