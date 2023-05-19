Amherst Marine helps wounded teen get help

AMHERST, NY (W.K.B.W.) — On May 6th, in Amherst, Salvatore Farrauto was at home when he heard gunshots, then he sprang into action helping a wounded teen who was shot.

"I had the window open and I just heard a pop. I looked out the window I did not see anything so, I just went outside to see whats up," said Farrauto.

Farrauto is 23 years old and is a husband, father and hardworking Marine.

He used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the wound from bleeding, but then had to use his thumb to plug the wound.

He continued to calm down the victim and his friend while waiting for first responders.

"I got him so his left side was in the air and grabbed my belt and put it around his left thigh," said Farrauto.

Farrauto says that he would help out anyone who was injured.

"There was a problem that was there and I had to solve it, just help out as I could," said Farrauto.

The Amherst Police Department say a juvenile male was shot outside of Farrauto's home, and there is an ongoing investigation.