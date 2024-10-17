Amherst man sentenced to prison for killing his mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst man has been sentenced to prison for killing his mother, the Erie County District Attorney's office announced.

On December 26, 2022, Amherst Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Thistle Lea. The district attorney's office said 36-year-old Om D. Samant killed his mother, 58-year-old Jagruti Samant, by beating and stabbing her. Jagruti Samant was found dead at the scene.

Om Samant was sentenced in State Supreme Court to a determinate sentence of 10 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision. The district attorney's office said this was the minimum sentence authorized by the plea agreement and is what was being advocated for by the family of the victim.

Om Samant pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in October.