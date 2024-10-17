Amherst man pleads guilty to killing his mother

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother, the Erie County District Attorney's office announced.

On December 26, 2022, Amherst Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Thistle Lea. The district attorney's office said 36-year-old Om D. Samant killed his mother, 58-year-old Jagruti Samant, by beating and stabbing her. Jagruti Samant was found dead at the scene.

Om Samant remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 17.