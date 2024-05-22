Amherst man pleads guilty to charge in deadly hit-and-run on Losson Road in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Matthew J. Althoff of Amherst pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death.

The district attorney's office said on January 15 Althoff was driving an SUV on Losson Road in Cheektowaga when he hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police.

The victim, 41-year-old Antwain R. Hankle, was clearing snow from his vehicle in front of his home when he was hit. He was found injured in the road by an off-duty New York State trooper and taken to ECMC where he later died.

Althoff is scheduled to be sentenced on August 8. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. He remains released on previously posted bail set at $10,000 cash, insurance company bond or partially secured surety bond.