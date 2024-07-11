Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted murder in deadly arson on Concord Avenue in Buffalo in 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a deadly arson on Concord Avenue in Buffalo in 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 50-year-old Daniel A. Martinez pleaded guilty Thursday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree attempted murder.

The district attorney's office said on September 30, 2020, Martinez intentionally set a fire inside his girlfriend’s residence on the first floor of a multi-family home on Concord Avenue in Buffalo. The intended victim was not home at the time, but her mother, Maria Galazka, was asleep in a nearby bedroom. Galazka suffered multiple burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to ECMC where she later died on November 5, 2020, which was her 66th birthday.

A Buffalo firefighter was also injured. He was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

“The family of Maria Galazka has waited a long time for justice. The plea to a reduced charge was offered with the consent of the victim’s family to bring a resolution to this case to prevent them enduring another trial while ensuring the defendant was convicted of a violent felony for this crime." - Acting District Attorney Mike Keane

Martinez faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and scheduled to be sentenced on October 4.

The DA said prosecutors requested that Martinez be remanded pending sentence. He remains released on previously posted bail set at $500,000 cash or bond.