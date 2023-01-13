Amherst man out on bail in homicide case arraigned for driving drunk in Grand Island crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that an Amherst man was arraigned Thursday afternoon on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree.

At the time of the alleged drunk driving incident, Martinez was out on bail regarding a 2020 homicide trial.

On Jan. 11, 2023, the defendant, 48-year-old Daniel Martinez, allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Park and Stony Point Roads while under the influence of alcohol at a high rate of speed.

After allegedly running through the stop sign, Martinez collided with another vehicle that had the right of way at the stop sign. There were no injuries reported, but the victim's vehicle was damaged in the crash.

After Martinez was arrested, he allegedly refused and physically prevented police from obtaining his fingerprints, an action that is required during an arrest.

Martinez is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 25 for a pre-trial conference.

After his arraignment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to the Court that argued that Martinez should be held without bail in a pending homicide case. On Dec. 1, 2020, Martinez was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with two counts of murder in the second degree.

Martinez was released after posting bail set at $500,000 cash, bond, or property.

On Sept. 30, 2020, Martinez allegedly intentionally set a fire inside his girlfriend's residence on the first floor of a multi-family home on Concord Avenue in Buffalo. The girlfriend's mother, Maria Galazka, was in bed at the time of the arson.

Galazka suffered multiple burns and smoke inhalation from the incident. She was transported to ECMC where she later died on Nov. 5, 2020 - her 66th birthday. A Buffalo firefighter was also injured in the blaze but was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released.

A resident who lived in the upper apartment was displaced, but unharmed in the fire.

Jury selection in the homicide trial will begin Monday, March 13.

