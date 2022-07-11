Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amherst man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Niagara County

Crash
Associated Press
Crash
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 07:41:20-04

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was flown to after a crash Sunday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crash occurred on Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria at about 7:30pm. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Amherst, was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing.

EMS personnel from the Cambria Vol. Fire Co. began treating the motorcyclist before he was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The accident is under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.

The name of the operator is not being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United