Amherst man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Niagara County

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, where he was flown to after a crash Sunday night.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the motorcycle crash occurred on Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria at about 7:30pm. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Amherst, was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing.

EMS personnel from the Cambria Vol. Fire Co. began treating the motorcyclist before he was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

The accident is under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit.

The name of the operator is not being released at this time.

